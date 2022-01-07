LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash in the north valley.
North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at N. Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue.
According to LVMPD Lt. Miguel Ibarra, arriving officers found the female pedestrian breathing. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Traffic officers responded to conduct an investigation. Pecos is closed from Cheyenne to Colton, police said.
