LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash near the Fashion Show Mall early Friday morning.
The crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive, Lt. Jason Johansson said. A pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard against the pedestrian signal and was struck by a sedan.
According to Johansson, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was closed while traffic officers investigated.
Lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard reopened just after 5 a.m.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.