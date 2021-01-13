LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the pedestrian has critical injuries and is being treated at UMC Trauma. Impairment was suspected, police say.
Eastbound traffic on Charleston is shut down at Pecos. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The #LVMPD is currently investigating a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles near Charleston and Pecos. Eastbound traffic on Charleston is shut down at Pecos. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.#BREAKING #LasVegas #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/EUpICHltfZ— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.