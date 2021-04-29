LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after a crash in the west valley Thursday afternoon.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. April 29 on the US 95 off-ramp to southbound Jones Boulevard.
#Breaking Auto-pedestrian crash on US95 / Jones SB off ramp. Southbound Jones closed at Upland. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/moFg1CrdSQ— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021
Smaka said "for reasons unknown," a white Hyundai Sonata rode up onto the southwest corner of the intersection, hitting a male pedestrian in the area.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Smaka said. Investigators are working to determine if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
