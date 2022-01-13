LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in a neighborhood in northeast Las Vegas have guests with colorful feathers roaming the streets.
Peacocks have nested in a neighborhood near Alexander Road and Lamb Boulevard.
Neighbors said the birds have been a part of their community for about a year. Residents noticed two birds at first, but now people are seeing around 12.
The peacocks live in a big tree and fly down every morning and evening to eat, according to residents. Some residents have been caught off guard by the peacocks.
Department of Wildlife officials said the peacocks are consider domestic birds and identified them as peafowl.
Peafowl have been sighted in various parts of the valley and usually, they are seen in older parts of the community with large trees and perhaps a bit of agricultural activity, the Department of Wildlife said.
Clark County said animal control officers have been called regarding the peacocks. Officers plan to place traps around the neighborhood to catch the birds.
