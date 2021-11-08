LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Professional Bull Riders (PBR) announced a new league will hold its championship in Las Vegas.
The PBR Team Series is expected to launch in June 2022. Its playoffs and championship is set for T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4 - 6, 2022.
“As we made the most revolutionary changes in our sport’s history with the PBR Team Series, we were hopeful that Las Vegas, which has been home to PBR World Finals for nearly three decades, would be the place where we would crown our champion teams,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. “After so many memorable years of deciding our individual championship in Las Vegas, we are very proud that the city will remain home to an exciting PBR championship weekend.”
The series will run from June to November leading to the Championship in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.