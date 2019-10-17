LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something to do with the kids? "Paw Patrol Live!" is coming to Las Vegas.
Presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment, the action-packed, music-filled production "PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue'" will perform five shows at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas next April.
- Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Sunday, April 19 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
"In the live show, Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger are getting ready to compete in the Great Adventure Bay Race, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. Ryder summons pups Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and run the race in her place."
Tickets for all five performances go on-sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20 plus fees. Visit www.pawpatrollive.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.