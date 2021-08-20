LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new pavement project on Las Vegas Boulevard will alter traffic in the coming days.
Clark County says traffic on the Las Vegas Strip will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue from the evening of Aug. 22 to Aug. 25.
The closures come as crews will be replacing pavement and striping in that area. It's all part of a multi-year project that will replace water lines and make intersection improvements.
Motorists can expect 24-hour lane closures. A detour will be set up to enter Sahara Casino from Paradise Road on Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.