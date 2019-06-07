LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced parts Interstate-15 would be repaved, impacting traffic throughout the next work week.
Starting June 9 at 10 p.m., two southbound inside lanes on I-15 between Washington and Sahara avenues would close as NDOT crews worked on repaving lanes. According to NDOT, the closures would last until June 12.
Two northbound inside lanes on I-15 were also scheduled to close. NDOT said between County Highway 215 and Sahara would close on June 10 at 8 p.m. till June 14 at 8 p.m. Two inside lanes from Silverado Ranch to I-215 heading north would also be closed from June 10 at 12 p.m. to June 12 at 8 p.m.
The repaving projects on I-15, and U.S. Highway 95, utilized a mix of recycled tires for a smoother and quieter driving surface.
"There's a mad dash toward the finish line with a flurry of work occurring pretty rapidly here as Project Neon winds up and comes to a close," NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. He added the idea is similar to ripping off a band-aid.
"Best to get in there, just rip off the band-aide," Illia said "Get the work done and let everyone enjoy those improvements."
All southbound lanes between Martin Luther King and Casino Center boulevards were closed on U.S. 95 from 9 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning, NDOT said. The repaving was also done as part of Project Neon.
