LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Transportation's Pave-A-Palooza project to repave Interstate 15 continues on Tuesday through Thursday.
NDOT just wrapped up re-paving both side of I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl shutting down the freeway for two consecutive weekends in the process.
Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, NDOT will close all the southbound lanes of I-15 between Russell Road and the 215 Southern Beltway. Traffic will be diverted onto the adjacent frontage road to minimize traffic impacts.
Wednesday night from 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT will close the northbound lanes of I-15 between the 215 Southern Beltway and Tropicana Avenue. Traffic will be diverted at the Russell Road exit onto the adjacent frontage road, then routed back onto the northbound I-15.
NDOT is continuing to apply a special "Rubberized Asphalt" mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride along I-15. NDOT told FOX5 Rubberized Asphalt lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while creating a better friction surface. Freeway noise is also reduced with Rubberized Asphalt.
NDOT has calculated that 60,000 used tires have been recycled for the repaving work along I-15 and US 95 that were saved from being dumped into a landfill.
Unless NDOT has an encore act, it appears Pave-A-Palooza will be done Thurs., June 20.
