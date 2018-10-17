LAS VEGAS -- An ex-Marine will spend at least 18 years behind bars for trying to kill a local pastor and his family.
On Tuesday, that family got the day in court that answers their prayers. Walter Laak was sentenced on charges that included attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Two years ago, the Rev. Andres Chally was a neighbor to Laak, who served in the Marine Corps. That’s when Laak ran the pastor over, but that was only the beginning.
“I had brain damage,” said Chally. “Even to this day, I have head trauma."
Chally said after he was hit with a car, Laak came back for his family. While Chally was in the hospital, he said Laak shot up his apartment while his four young children were inside.
"It’s been a difficult time, especially for my daughters,” said Chally. “They are still in therapy, and were really affected. But thankfully we're moving on from the situation."
The family can finally move on -- because Laak was sentenced to serve 18 to 46 years behind bars. During the trial, it was revealed and confirmed that Laak, who served in Iraq, suffers from PTSD,
Chally said it also came out in court that what really affected Laak’s behavior was his drug and alcohol abuse.
"Many people suffer from PTSD,” said Chally. “But they never become violent."
Now that Laak faces time in prison, another fear has surfaced within the pastor’s congregation. They're afraid Laak’s friends will retaliate -- and they say a gun was pulled on a church member last week.
However, Chally said he doesn’t hold any grudges and hopes the community is protected now that Laak is serving time.
"In my heart I have no resentment against him,” said Laak. “I pray to God that He helps him."
