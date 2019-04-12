HENDERSON (FOX5) -- In need of a passport or passport card? The United States Postal Service said Henderson would be hosting a passport fair on Sunday.
The fair is scheduled to be held at the Henderson Main Post Office, located at 404 South Boulder Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., USPS said in a statement. Customers will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be assisted with passport photos, applications and passport cards.
USPS said its employees will also help customers with application fees. No appointments are required, but space is limited.
In order to apply for a passport, customers must bring proof of U.S. citizenship. The accepted documents include:
- Previously issued U.S. passport
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certification of citizenship
- Certified birth certificate issues by the city, county or state (hospital-issued birth certificates are not accepted)
An ID is also required when applying for a passport, USPS said. Forms of ID that are accepted include:
- A valid U.S. driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
- Naturalization certificate
If a person over the age of 16 is applying for a U.S. passport, the fee is $110, USPS said. Anyone under the age of 16 is required to pay $80 for a passport. Minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport. Teens who are between 16 and 17-years-old must have at least one parent present.
There is also an additional charge of $35 to the Postal Service as a processing fee and a $15 photo fee, according to the statement.
USPS encouraged those looking to apply for a passport to have the application filled out ahead of time, to make the process easier.
"Do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing," USPS said. "Customers may also obtain a form at any passport office."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.