LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Spirit Airlines flight that was bound to leave Las Vegas had to return after reports of fumes inside the cabin on Wednesday, airport officials said.
The flight was outbound to Minneapolis from McCarran International Airport, but had to return to the gate, airport spokesperson Christine Crews said. Passengers and crew members reported feeling ill and about 15 people were being treated near the gate area. Officials said eight people were taken to nearby hospitals.
Clark County firefighters responded to the scene, according to county fire officials.
"One lady actually just sprinted to the back of the plane and were like oh this is not good. and one of the crew members, and we found out she was just throwing up everywhere," Spirit Flight 170, Michael Hardin said.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said there is no requirement for an airline crew to explain to aiir traffic control why the crew would want to return to the gate.
Spirit Airlines released a statement in regards to the incident:
Shortly after closing the boarding door on Spirit flight 170 with intended service from Las Vegas to Minneapolis, a smell resembling oil presented onboard. The door was immediately opened and our Guests and Crew exited the aircraft. EMS assessed Guests at the gate, and one Guest elected to be transported to the hospital as a precaution. The aircraft in question has been taken out of service while our maintenance team inspects it. Safety is our top priority, and we apologize for the inconvenience.
Hardin tells us the smell was unlike anything he's experienced before, "it smelled like someone was on our plane the night before and they forgot to take a shower and they took their shoes off. So like wet socks it smelled really really bad."
Spirit Airlines also said they were working to accommodate guests on other flights. The airline provided vouchers, full refunds and future travel vouchers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
