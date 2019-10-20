LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected drunken driving crash near the Las Vegas Strip.
Police responded to the three-car crash about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 20 on Mandalay Bay Road, on the northern end of the property.
A 2019 Nissan Versa carrying a couple from Pittsburgh, California was driving east toward Road to Mandalay, police said in a media release.
The driver did not slow down and hit a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta that had slowed for traffic. Police said that crash caused the Jetta to hit a 2009 Honda Fit that had also slowed.
The passenger of the Nissa, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 59-year-old Richard Mansapit, was uninjured and arrested by police after they said he showed signs of impairment. Mansapit was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on related charges.
