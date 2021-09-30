A passenger on a flight from Colombia used an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.
The plane had just landed and was getting into position at the gate, according to police.
The passenger, a male, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection, police said.
The man is a US citizen, and the flight was American Airlines 920, according to CNN affiliate WPLG, which cited police.
The passenger told police that he wasn't feeling well, WPLG reported.
He was taken to an emergency room "after paramedics determined he had high blood pressure," the affiliate said.
Miami-Dade Police will book the man into jail after he is released from the hospital, WPLG reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.