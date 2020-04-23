LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An RTC passenger was killed after exiting the bus on Friday night.
Las Vegas police say that the passenger "fell under the rear tires of the bus and was struck," resulting in fatal injuries.
The incident took place at Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway. Police advise motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, as it is closed.
Fatal detectives have been requested and will assume the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
