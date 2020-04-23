LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An RTC passenger was killed after exiting the bus on Friday night.
Las Vegas police said that the 40-year-old man stumbled off the bus and fell head first into the gutter area underneath the gutter area on the passenger side of the bus.
LVMPD said the bus then proceeded forward, killing the man.
The incident took place at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. Police advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, as it was closed.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man once next of kin is notified.
The crash marks the 31st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.