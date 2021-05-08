LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a person died after the car they were in crashed into a traffic signal pole early Saturday morning.
About 4 a.m. on May 8, police said a red 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue near Paradise Road when the crash happened.
The 24-year-old driver, who was substantially injured, "failed to maintain the vehicle's travel lane resulting in the Ford leaving the roadway and colliding with a large traffic signal pole," police said.
Both the driver and his 22-year-old passenger were taken to Sunrise Hospital, where the passenger died.
Police said the driver, Leobardo Hernandez, showed signs of impairment and will face charges. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI above the legal limit and failing to maintain lane or improper lane change. He's expected in court on May 9.
This was the 45th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.