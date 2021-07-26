HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Arroyo Grande Sports Complex is partially open after severe weather on Thursday damaged trees, bleachers and playing fields.
According to a spokesperson for the city of Henderson, four softball fields remain closed "pending a safety assessment along the fence line."
The Arroyo Grande BMX track and dog park remain closed after storm damage on Thursday and Sunday.
"In total, 66 downed trees and 38 downed tree limbs have been reported throughout the city of Henderson's parks and trails due to both storm systems on Thursday and last night. Park crews are still assessing the safety of park structures and damages," said a spokesperson for the city.
The city recommends residents use caution when using parks that have been damaged in storms.
