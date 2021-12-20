LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Part of Interstate 11 will be closed between Monday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 22 as part of the final phase of the Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) $12.7 million project to upgrade the highway.
To accommodate the project, the right lane of I-11 in both directions between College Drive and Horizon Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.
The right shoulder of the ramps on Horizon Drive and College drive will also be closed at that time.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes if possible.
NDOT works with Waze to give updates about planned highway restrictions. The project schedule could also change due to weather or other factors.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
