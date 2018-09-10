Traffic

A section of I-15 southbound will close overnight Wednesday for construction work, Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

The highway is expected to be closed between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 11 p.m. on September 12 through 5 a.m. the next morning.

The Sahara Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed, from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Thursday. 

The closures are part of NDOT's Project Neon "Main Event," a $1 billion, four mile long widening project of Interstate 15.  

