A section of I-15 southbound will close overnight Wednesday for construction work, Nevada Department of Transportation announced.
The highway is expected to be closed between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from 11 p.m. on September 12 through 5 a.m. the next morning.
The Sahara Avenue on-ramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed, from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Thursday.
I-15 SB Closed from Sahara to Spring Mtn 9/12-13 in Las Vegas #VegasTraffic #NeonMainEvent https://t.co/y4WByaBdB6 @CityOfLasVegas @ClarkCountyNV @RTCSNV @DTLVAlliance @palacestation @FashionShowLV @NHPSouthernComm @LVMPD @LasVegasFD @ClarkCountyFD @kxnt @720KDWN @KNPRnews @X1075 pic.twitter.com/GPz0dkXYr6— Project Neon (@NDOTProjectNeon) September 10, 2018
The closures are part of NDOT's Project Neon "Main Event," a $1 billion, four mile long widening project of Interstate 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.