LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, has announced the parking plan for Las Vegas Ballpark in advance of the season and stadium opener April 9.
According to Kevin T. Orrock, Summerlin president, a combination of personnel from Metro and Parking and Transportation Group-Las Vegas (PATG-LV), a third-party vendor working for Las Vegas Ballpark, will oversee traffic from Ballpark-controlled lots, according to a Howard Hughes Corp. release.
There are three designated ballpark lots to the east, southeast and south of the venue. These surface lots have an estimated combined capacity of more than 2,500 vehicles.
Parking will be free, said Jim Gemma, Aviators media relations director.
The ballpark's main entrances are on the east and west sides, and access points for the ballpark are from the east into the outfield entrance, and from the west at the main entry and suite/VIP entrance, the release said.
The Downtown Summerlin valet is the official rideshare location for Las Vegas Ballpark, the release said. Guests who use rideshare services will be directed to the Dining Arroyo at Downtown Summerlin to be picked up after an event. Overflow surface lot parking is on the west side of Downtown Summerlin’s retail area.
Traffic control personnel will assist with crossing Pavilion Center Drive before, during and after ballpark events, the release said.
An RTC Transit Center is directly in front of the ballpark on Pavilion Center Drive, according to the release. The facility has an open plaza, shaded canopies, benches, bicycle racks and landscaping. Route 206 (Charleston) and the Sahara Express (SX) service the stop and operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For route information, visit rtcsnv.com.
