LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Give yourself plenty of extra time if you're planning to park at Las Vegas' Reid airport, as officials announced that parking areas are filling up on Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from the airport, as of 8:30 a.m., the Terminal 1 Long Term lot and the Terminal 3 Economy lot are both full and closed.
Terminal 3 Long Term, Terminal 1 Economy and Terminal 1 Valet are currently open as of that update.
🚨AIRPORT PARKING UPDATE🚨It's 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 23:🚫Terminal 1 Long Term - closed🚫Terminal 3 Economy - closedTerminal 3 Long Term - open Terminal 1 Economy - openTerminal 1 Valet - openTo learn more about parking options visit https://t.co/0FgIHdaTxK— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) December 23, 2021
