MCCARRAN TRAFFIC

Traffic at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, a day ahead of Thanksgiving.

 (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Give yourself plenty of extra time if you're planning to park at Las Vegas' Reid airport, as officials announced that parking areas are filling up on Thursday morning.

According to a tweet from the airport, as of 8:30 a.m., the Terminal 1 Long Term lot and the Terminal 3 Economy lot are both full and closed.

Terminal 3 Long Term, Terminal 1 Economy and Terminal 1 Valet are currently open as of that update.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.