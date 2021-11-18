LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're flying out of town for the holiday next week, you're going to want to be prepared for what is expected to be a very busy travel day.
Officials say parking at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport's terminals has been busy. It has reached capacity for the past several weekends.
Because of this, staff recommend giving yourself even more time than normal if you plan on parking at the airport. The recommendation is usually two hours before your flight, but spokesperson for the airport, Joe Rajchel said travelers may want to add on an extra hour.
"As more people are choosing to travel as vaccines become more available, mandate have been lifted in some areas, more people feel comfortable traveling and going to see their loved ones," Rajchel said. "Probably for the first time in a long time. So we are expecting it will be busy this holiday season."
Rajchel said preparation will be key for travelers. For more information on parking, visit: https://www.mccarran.com/Parking
Something a lot of people don't know is there are other parking options if the T1 and T3 garages are full.
