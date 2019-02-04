LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Park Theater, located at Park MGM, announced on Twitter Monday morning the venue had added 11 new show dates for pop star Bruno Mars.
The new dates are:
- April 29 and 30
- May 3 and 4
- Sept. 3, 4, 7, 9, 10, 13 and 14
JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrunoMars is bringing his 24k magic to Park Theater on select dates in April, May and September! Get your tickets Friday, February 8 at 10am PT. More information here: https://t.co/dFGiKQxlWX pic.twitter.com/pJsbdW2x9P— ParkTheaterLV (@ParkTheaterLV) February 4, 2019
Park Theater said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
