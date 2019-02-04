Bruno Mars adds more dates to Vegas residency

 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Park Theater, located at Park MGM, announced on Twitter Monday morning the venue had added 11 new show dates for pop star Bruno Mars.

The new dates are:

  • April 29 and 30
  • May 3 and 4
  • Sept. 3, 4, 7, 9, 10, 13 and 14

Park Theater said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here

