LAKE MEAD (FOX5)-- The National Parks Service is investigating a swimmer who went missing near Special Events Beach on Wednesday night.
Park Rangers received a call just after 9 p.m. that six people were blown into the lake who were riding an inflatable flamingo.
A person on the flamingo jumped off and started to swim back to shore. The person began to struggle in the water and other people jumped in the water to help.
The man who was struggling to swim back to shore made it and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Rangers learned during the rescue that a woman who jumped in to help was missing. Parks officials searched by boat and the shoreline with the help of Boulder City police. Las Vegas Police assisted the search using a helicopter.
After several hours the search was suspended due to low visibility.
The search continued Thursday morning with help of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Dive Team.
National Park Service officials are continuing to investigate the incident.
Park officials remind the the public that inflatable toys become uncontrollable during high winds.
Deaths happen every year because of pool toys and inflatable rafts.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.