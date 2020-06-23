BOULDER BEACH (FOX5)-- National Park Service Rangers responded to a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon at Boulder Beach.
Rangers were received reports that a man was seen going underwater at Boulder Beach's swim area just before 4:30 p.m. after he was retrieving an inflatable raft.
A group near the swim beach pulled the man from the water and began CPR until Park Rangers could arrive.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. According to rangers, he was not wearing a life jacket.
Park officials say swimming deaths happen every year from people going after inflatable rafts and toys.
Rangers advise the public to secure their inflatables during windy weather.
Clark County Coroner officials will release the identity and manner of death once next of kin has been notified.
The incident is still being investigated by the National Park service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.