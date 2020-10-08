National Park Service looking for tips on people involved in altercation at Nelson's Landing. (NPS)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Park Service is looking to identify six people who may have been involved in an altercation near Lake Mohave.

According to US Park Rangers, the incident happened July 29 at Nelson's Landing on Lake Mohave. Park Rangers said the altercation was between two or more people on Eldorado Beach.

Officials said a witness captured video of the fight. If anyone was present at the altercation or has information about the people involved, they are urged to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip online or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

