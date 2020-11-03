LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts has decided to close the hotel of one of its Las Vegas properties during weekdays.
Starting Nov. 9, Park MGM will close its hotel Mondays through Wednesdays each week through December at least. It will reopen to overnight guests at noon on Thursdays. The resort's casino, pool, restaurants and amenities will remain open throughout the week.
The decision was communicated via a memo to employees on Tuesday.
"As many of you know, the November and December holiday season is traditionally a slow period for Las Vegas in terms of visitation and business levels. This year has proven to be especially challenging due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the absence of the major meetings, conventions and events that typically fill Las Vegas’ calendars during the fall and winter months. With occupancy remaining low during weekdays, we have decided to temporarily adjust hotel operations to account for the current state of business," the memo read.
