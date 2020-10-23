UPDATE: NV Energy has confirmed that rodents caused the power outage at the Paris hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT .22): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police assisted Clark County Firefighters with evacuations at the Paris hotel and casino.
According to police, officers responded just after 7 p.m. to assist firefighters at the Paris hotel and casino for a reported power outage.
The power was out throughout the resort property, said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck.
Both police and fire evacuated guest from the casino area. Guests still in their rooms were allowed to shelter in place until power was restored.
Firefighters made six elevators rescues and checked several others to make sure they were clear.
Guests who were rescued from the elevators did not required medical attention, said Chief Steinbeck. A patient was taken to the hospital for breathing issues.
Officials with Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement.
“This evening, Paris Las Vegas experienced a power outage that has since been restored. The health and safety of our guests and team members is a top priority, and we thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department and NV Energy for their assistance in the matter", said Caesars Entertainment Spokesperson
Power was restored by NV Energy just before 10 p.m.
