LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The countdown is almost over. It is back to school on Monday for some of Clark County's youngest students: pre-K through 3rd grade. This first group of students will go back to in-person learning two days a week.
It has been nearly an entire year since they've set foot in the classroom and their schools will be operating much differently than they did before. They’ve been transformed to protect students and educators from COVID-19.
Over the weekend, families will be gearing up for a first day of school in March, a first day back unlike any before.
Friday in Boulder City, 70 kids got brand new shoes and socks. The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation held a back to school give away, getting kids ready to step into a real classroom with some new kicks.
Many kids will need new shoes. Their growing feet are different sizes than they were the last time walked into classroom nearly a year ago.
“All of the normal school stuff, she's not going to get that experience. And that's what I’m most nervous about. How is all of this going to play out?,” Shelby Stiles, mom of a first grader who is returning told FOX5.
Stiles worries about the new school world her daughter will be entering. FOX5 got an inside look during a tour with Clark County School District leaders.
Disinfectants will be constantly used on the social distanced desks. Students will be confined to their desk areas when in the classroom but will have "structed recess."
Any student who shows COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated in a designated sick room and their parents will be called to pick them up.
If a student does have COVID-19, a specialized team will be dispatched to the student's classroom for a deep clean with an electrostatic sprayer.
Students who take the bus will see red signs on every seat. They must sit in their own designated seat which will be wiped down after each ride.
Here are the numbers of kids expected to go back on Monday:
21,000 parents selected cohort A (in person Mondays and Tuesdays)
19,000 parents picked cohort B (in-person Thursdays and Fridays)
51,000 decided on cohort C (virtual all 5 days)
FOX5's coverage as students return to the classroom will continue through the weekend and on Monday morning starting at 4 A.M.
