LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said it will support the Clark County School District if it decides to send kids back to the classroom, even with COVID-19 infection rates going up.
"I obviously have some concerns about it," said Mika Kelly, mom of a 6-year-old in the district. "Don't get me wrong, it's everybody's choice. If the schools open up and they give people the choice, I believe that people should have that choice."
However, Kelly would not send her son back to the classroom.
"He has asthma," Kelly said. "He also has a hole in his heart. He's a healthy kid otherwise, but I'm not willing to take that chance."
Tammy Moyle has a different take on the subject.
"Admittedly, when the lockdown first happened, I was like, 'Get them out,'" Moyle said. "Now that we have a better idea of what's going on and how we can use safety precautions, I am all for them going back to school."
Moyle said distance learning has been hard on her three kids.
"It's a lot of built up stress every day in their hearts," Moyle said. "I realize stress happens at school all the time. But I find it's almost a daily thing now for at least one of them. At least one a day is having some sort of emotional thing."
"My high school itself, Rancho High School, had two suicides in a one week time span," said teacher, Reuben D'Silva. "So I know this is a serious, serious issue among our kids, the anxiety, the stress levels."
D'Silva said while he understands the desire to go back to school, it should stay fully virtual for now.
"I wouldn't feel safe at all to be honest with you," D'Silva said. "With the infection rates spiking, with the infection levels even rising, I think our schools are going to be one of the main places where you can transmit the coronavirus."
Both Kelly and Moyle said they understand the different points of view, but ultimately, they want to keep their families safe in the best way they know how.
"I realize this year is not going to get them into Yale or Harvard, so I'm just making sure their mental and emotional health feels supported right now," Moyle said. "I think that being back in a classroom atmosphere, a little more normalcy will help these kids feel safe."
"I see a lot of comments being made about 'Well if it's your time, it's your time. Nobody is guaranteed any time on this earth,' Kelly said. "But if you could prevent an early demise or an unnecessary demise, why wouldn't you do that?"
