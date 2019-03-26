LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some parents of blind and deaf children are showing their support for Senate Bill 203. It would establish educational programs to help blind and deaf kids in Nevada.
It would also help kids who are hearing and visually impaired keep up with their classmates by giving schools criteria for language and literacy skills.
“These kids need special consideration," said Penni Echols.
Echols’ 4-year-old daughter, Martha, was diagnosed with Charge Syndrome at a young age. The defect caused Echol’s daughter significant hearing loss and caused her to be blind in her right eye. She told FOX5 raising a child with hearing and visual impairments is hard.
"In a [typical] developing child, they listen and listen and listen,” said Echols. [Kids with visual and hearing impairments] only get that when they're tolerating their hearing aids, when their hearing aids are functioning properly and then cut that in half for Martha who only really sees 75 percent of what's going on directly in front of her."
The bill also allows low-income families access to hearing aids.
“There's a lot of expenses that go along with hearing aids,” said Beth Jones. "Batteries, with ear molds with maintenance, with copays. It adds up."
Jones is a volunteer with Nevada Hands & Voices, which is a nonprofit helping kids with visual and hearing impairments. She also has two kids who wear hearing aids.
Jones said families who are dealing with their child’s disability are often taken advantage of. Jones said she spent $24 thousand for two pairs of hearing aids from a salesman her first time purchasing the aids. Now she spends about $3 thousand per pair of hearing aids.
The bill is sponsored by Senator Pat Spearman. Funding for the bill would come from the state’s general fund. The programs would be educational or recreational. Provided by the Division or a school district, school or any other person or entity. The programs would also take place during or after school.
Senate Bill 203 would also allow the state to monitor how many kids in Nevada need access to these programs and resources. It would establish a 13 member advisory committee of parents of blind or deaf kids. The committee would break down the costs and report back to the state with their findings. This research could open the door to a school for the visually and hearing impaired.
"Having appropriate schooling and education by people who are sufficiently trained is huge and letting families have that option of a deaf school or their neighborhood zoned school or even a self-contained room through the school district makes a big difference," said Jones.
