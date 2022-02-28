LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 restrictions remain in place at some Clark County schools, and some parents are not happy about limitations on the playground.
They say they want kids to be allowed to play outside together during recess every school day.
“I don’t think a lot of people understood that our kids weren’t outside, I didn’t know,” shared Janelle McRae, mom of a second grader at Darnell Elementary School. McRae said her son just has recess for the first time all school year last week. “I think kids need to get back to playing and being kids."
“Every student should play on a playground every day at CCSD,” said Karlee Phelps, mom of third grader Caroline Phelps. “She told me that she was only playing on her playground once a week and that all the classes in her school were taking turns on the playground."
Phelps added when they were allowed out, they couldn’t play with each other.
“So if you are playing basketball you can’t pass the ball to friend?,” Phelps asked her daughter.
“No,” Caroline replied.
“Can you kick the ball to a friend?” Phelps asked.
“Nope. Jump rope. Nope,” the third grader said.
Not given balls to play with, some students reportedly came up with their own games.
“Students were getting creative taking off their shoes, throwing those around like footballs, taking off their dirty socks, throwing those around, kicking those around like hacky sacks,” Phelps said.
Phelps said she reached out to parents at other schools and was shocked some parents said their kids were kept inside all day.
“They had it much worse. Their playgrounds were completely closed,” Phelps said. She said the school principal told her it was CCSD COVID-19 policy.
“She sent me the CCSD rules for playground guidance and the guidance specifically says that classes are not supposed to mix on the playground,” Phelps said.
Phelps said she wants that to change and started a petition, now with nearly 1,700 signatures.
“We believe that the emotional and cognitive benefits of playing on a playground everyday outweigh the risks of allowing classes to co-mingle on the playground. With the suicide rates and school violence at an all-time high, we need to stop talking about restrictions and start talking about what is best for our kids,” Phelps said.
