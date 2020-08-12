LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – About a dozen parents took to the Clark County School District headquarters to advocate for their child’s special education. The parents said they felt left out of the conversation when it came to restarting the school year.
Parents held signs and demanded action. Some claimed their children would be left behind with the current plan in place others felt in the dark about the plan in place.
"There's no solution through distance learning that works for my children,” said Michael Sartin whose daughter is legally blind and hard of hearing. "Distance learning does not work for her. She has to have sign language. She has to sit at the front of the classroom. She has to have an interpreter. They're forgetting about all the children out here that need help beyond what distance learning and Zoom learning can provide."
The Clark County School District hosted a virtual meeting for media to address some of these concerns. It said kids with special needs will have access to assessments and a personalized learning curriculum that meets their individualized needs.
"It is so different than what we had in the spring,” said Dr. Monica Cortez, CCSD Interim Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Division. “It is strategic. It is planned. there is an abundance of resources we've been working to collect."
Some parents advocated that special case should be made for special education students.”
"The school district needs to take some kind of action so that kids can be observed in real time, in person,” said one parent.
CCSD said there would be no in-person instruction for the start of the school year.
