LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some Clark County School District buses did not arrive to some designated stops Monday morning -- the first day of school.
“It’s just frustrating because you just can’t rely on them,” said mom Brickell Fuller. She said her son, an 11th grader at Arbor View High School, waited for a bus near El Capitan Way and Brent Lane.
Fuller said her son got to his bus stop about ten minutes before the scheduled arrival time at 7:19 a.m.
“About 8:23 A.M., he calls me and says ‘Mom the bus never showed. Kids already left and went home.’”
Fuller’s son walked more than three miles to his home so that his mom could take him to school, she said.
“He missed home room, missed his first class. So I got up, and got him out to school,” said Fuller.
As Fuller drover her son to school, she said she saw her daughter, an 8th grader, waiting at the same bus stop.
The bus to Cadwallader Middle School was supposed to arrive at 8:29 a.m. Fuller picked up her daughter at 8:36 a.m.
Another mom on the same route as Fuller’s 8th grader said she had to unexpectedly pick up her daughter as well.
“Class started at 9 a.m. and she texted me saying she is still [at the bus stop] at 8:52 a.m.,” said mom Melanie Bean.
A spokesperson with the Clark County School District said that 97% of school buses arrived on time Monday and that the school bus system is a work in progress.
The mobile app, CCSD Onboard, is available for parents and students. For problems with a CCSD bus route contact the district's transportation department at (702) 799-8100, or click here for more information.
