LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents are demanding change and requesting new pedestrian safety features be added to the area of Fort Apache Rd. and West Arby Ave.
“We would like to see an extended school zone. We would like to see and extended crosswalk if possible," Lexi Flournoy said.
One day after 12 year-old Jonny Smith was killed while crossing the street, all residents and parents are coping with the loss of a beloved student.
“All the way from Warm Springs all the way to Maule Ave, they drive it like it’s a freeway. They go 65 miles per hour on the street which is technically 35. With construction it should be 25 miles per hour. Because there’s people in the way,” Chris Hartney said.
Faiss Park is where most students come to hang out, play, or even get picked up and dropped off after school.
To take matters into her own hands, Flournoy wrote a letter to Senator Jacky Rosen demanding change.
“I basically expressed my concern for the school zone not being extended to its proper length to protect the children. As well there not being any sort of cross walk, cross guard. Nor any type of flashing lights making people aware. Even if they’re not aware that this is a school or a school zone,” Flournoy said.
Clark County Public Works tells FOX5 their goal is to study the area to see if any changes are warranted, but there is no guarantee a new cross walk or signage will be posted.
A candlelit vigil will be held in celebration of Jonny’s life at Faiss Park (7025 Fort Apache Road) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.