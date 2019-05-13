LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Electric Daisy Carnival starts Friday, May 17 and Community Ambulance is already prepping for the weekend's festivities.
This is the second year that EDC will be held in May instead of June. This weekend's temperatures are predicted to be lower than normal.
"With the temps being cooler this year, we still do anticipate to see increased levels of dehydration," Community Ambulance Director of Special Operations Glenn Simpson said.
Even with the lower temperatures, Simpson said he thinks the biggest challenge for concert-goers will be dehydration.
"When we build these concerts, and when people see what they look like people forget they're in the desert," Simpson said. "You have to stay hydrated, part of staying hydrated is making sure that you're eating."
Each medical tent and paramedic will have the same equipment they normally carry and each tent will have water for concert-goers that need it.
"Really we are taking care of a community within a community," Simpson said. "So what you would see in the back of an ambulance on a daily basis is what we're bringing out to the event."
Simpson's advice is to drink plenty of water, set up meeting points with your group, and if someone in your group is ill take them immediately to a medical tent.
"If you see something that doesn't look right make sure you notify the proper authorities, and make sure that everybody leaves the event the same way they arrived at the event," Simpson said.
