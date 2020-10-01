LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has taken its toll on survivors of the Route 91 Festival shooting, still healing from the physical and emotional scars of 1 October.
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has seen victims suffer sickness, job loss, isolation and other traumatic events during 2020.
Survivor Stephanie Hill tells FOX5 how she has faced a new battle: COVID-19 and the lingering side effects.
Really? Time to move on, don't you think? This Pandemic is taking a toll on EVERYONE!!!!!!
Steven paddock is a monster! Condolences to the families of every victim!
