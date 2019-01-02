LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday announced the dates and time for casting calls to hire for a new dayclub and nightclub opening this year.
According to a release, the hotel-casino will be casting for marketing model bottle and cocktail servers, server assitants, bartenders, bar porters, food sprinters, hosts, lifeguards, "gogo dancers and presentation teams," cashiers, promoters, VIP hosts and security -- totaling about 1,000 positions.
The 73,000-square-foot dayclub and 29,000-square-foot nightclub are opening in 2019.
Jan. 2 schedule:
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (marketing model bottle and cocktail servers)
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (all operating staff)
Jan. 3 schedule:
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (marketing model bottle and cocktail servers)
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (all operating staff)
Jan. 4 schedule:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (marketing hosts, promoters, VIP liaisons)
Jan. 5 schedule:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (security)
Jan. 6 schedule:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (all positions)
The release stated all applicants "should bring appropriate swim attire for relevant positions."
