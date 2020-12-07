LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting on Monday, the Palazzo stopped taking reservations for stays in its hotel tower.
A Venetian Resort spokesperson said that through Dec. 23, the Sands Corporation's other Las Vegas hotel, the Venetian, will be the only hotel tower accepting reservations. The spokesperson said that the change was to "better reflect occupancy patterns."
The Palazzo's casino floor will remain open, including most restaurants, bars, the casino, parking garage, and Grand Canal Shoppes.
According to the spokesperson, restaurants and stores are adjusting hours. Visitors are encouraged to check the Palazzo's website for adjustments to operating hours.
