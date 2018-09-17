Palace Station's Feast Buffet became the first in the valley to offer overnight buffet service on Monday, according to a press release.
The buffet will offer a menu to "cater to the late night dining crowd" and is available from midnight to 8 a.m. In addition to other items, the buffet will offer breakfast options, chicken, fish and desserts.
The menu is priced at $6.99 or loyalty members and $10.99 for non-card holders.
The buffet is regularly open for breakfast from Monday through Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m., then dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open for Sunday brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Until now, all major-property buffets had been open as late as 10 p.m., according to a Station Casinos representative.
Palace Station, on Sahara Avenue near Interstate 15, opened in 1976 as The Casino, changed the following year to Bingo Palace and became the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in 1984. It was the first of the Station Casinos gaming company.
