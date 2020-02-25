UPDATE: Las Vegas police said the man and girl seen in the viral post had been located. Authorities confirmed the girl is not the one reported missing from South Dakota.
Details of involving the pair in the photo were not provided.
"We ask the public to disregard the false Facebook post which has delivered mis-information," police said in the emailed statement.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a possible sexual assault in connection with a post on social media.
Police couldn't confirm details described in the post.
The post, made Feb. 24, alleged a man apparently in his 60s was seen at a sporting good store in Las Vegas "making out" with a girl that appeared to be a minor.
Social media users feverishly compared the girl in the photos to that of Serenity Dennard, who went missing from Rapid City, South Dakota, more than a year ago.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office posted on social media saying, "Our office is a aware of a Facebook post out of the Las Vegas area regarding a young girl who resembles Serenity. Our criminal investigations division is looking into it and we thank everyone who has called, sent messages and texted the information to us."
Dennard's family member KaSandra Dennard later said on social media the girl in the post from Las Vegas was not her daughter.
A call to the Pennington County Sheriff was not returned.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.
