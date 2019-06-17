LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Pahrump woman died following a crash near Hualapai Way and Twain Avenue on June 9 according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
LVMPD said the crash happened at approximately 4:01 p.m. June 9 on Hualapai at the intersection of Twain.
LVMPD said a 2006 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Hualapai approaching the intersection at Twain while a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was making a u-turn from southbound to northbound Hualapai Way. The traffic signal was a blinking yellow turn arrow.
The front of the Mustang hit the right side of the Hyundai, police said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were taken to University Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to critical.
The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Donnie Cobb, 28, from North Las Vegas. His passengers were identified as Nicholas Felixon, 20, from Las Vegas and Katana Overby, 21, from Pahrump.
Police said Overby died at UMC following the crash. Felixon suffered serious injuries and Cobb suffered minor injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Tristan Kirkpatrick from Cedar City, Utah, suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Police said neither driver showed signs of impairment.
This is the 53rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2019.
