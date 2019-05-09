LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nye County woman has been charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from Walmart in Pahrump.
On April 30, Nye County sheriff's deputies received a report of embezzlement at Walmart, according to a video release on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
An accounts payable assistant manager explained to deputies that employee Janet Hannah, 47, an assistant manager, had allegedly embezzled about $40,000, the release said.
Management had noticed money missing from their records. They reviewed surveillance video of their cash room and provided footage of Hannah entering and taking money, the release said.
Deputies watching the video saw Hannah enter the cash room and open a box that contained $100 bills, pull cash out, then conceal it on her person, according to the release. Deputies observed this happen on three occasions dating back to December.
Hannah has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
She was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on charges of burglary and embezzlement, the release said.
