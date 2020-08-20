LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pahrump Valley Winery has lost its liquor license.
According to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly, on Aug. 18, the Nye County Commission Licensing and Liquor Board voted 5-1 to revoke the Pahrump Valley Winer's Conditional Retail Liquor License.
The Pahrump Valley Winery initially had its liquor license temporarily suspended during a July 7 Nye County Commission meeting. Owner John Hobbs reportedly hadn't paid his license renewal fees or supplied the needed documents for renewal. Officials said the renewal was due on July 7 by 5 p.m.
According to Knightly, the revocation is not for six months.
Under Nye County Code 5.04.340, “Any person who had his/her license revoked may reapply for a license in six months after the revocation order, but a new license may only be issued by a majority decision of the members of the Liquor Board.”
