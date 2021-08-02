LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vernon Van Winkle had a big dream. He launched a TV station in Pahrump back in 1997.
After several years in operation, a production company called Van Winkle looking for a location to interview former Hollywood Madam, turned Pahrump resident Heidi Fliess.
“Afterwards they were kind of like, ‘Wow this is a show in itself!’” Van Winkle said Monday night at the premiere party of the new HBO Max documentary series featuring KPVM-TV.
The cast of “Small Town News” is comprised of a lot of big personalities with a lighthearted look inside the world of reporting news in the small desert town.
“Pahrump is often depicted as something other than what it is. It really is a wonderful community to live in,” Van Winkle said.
He hopes the new show will put the town on the map in a positive light.
“Small Town News” is a six-part, half-hour documentary series and can be streamed now on HBO Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.