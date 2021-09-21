LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The housing market in Las Vegas is still hot, but it's cooling down slightly.
According to Zillow, the available inventory has risen 7% since July, but it's still down from last August, so buyers may have more choices and a better chance of seeing some price drops thanks to more available inventory.
The typical home values are at $371,000.
West of the valley, in rural communities, some realtors say there's a growing number of people looking for somewhere more affordable.
Walt Turner is a broker for Access Realty in Pahrump. He said while the area feeds off of the Las Vegas housing market, you get more bang for your buck in Pahrump.
Land is about one third cheaper there, there's more of it and you can do more with it. The average house is going for around $200,000 to $300,000 -- and that's for a custom home on an acre of land along with a well and septic tank.
"We have a lot of peace and quiet out here. You have everything on your property out here, as opposed to having storage and parking elsewhere," Turner said.
The peace and quiet seems to be a major selling point, according to Turner.
He said he finds most people moving to Pahrump are new families or middle-aged couples looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of a metro area.
And Pahrump is growing: Since 2018, the population has jumped from 40,000 to 50,000.
Turner said the rate of return on a home in Pahrump is higher than Las Vegas at about seven to 10%. He said while zoning codes aren't necessarily looser, they are easier to navigate.
"You need double income to afford a $400,000 home on the average income for Las Vegas," he said. "Especially as you get a bigger family. If you want to grow that family and bring and have that safe family setting, Pahrump is great option."
Turner's advice to anyone looking to move to Pahrump is to prepare to be self-sufficient, do your own research and contact a local realtor before making a decision.
