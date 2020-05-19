LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Pahrump man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the 2018 slaying of his mother.
Dakota Saldivar and his half-brother Michael Wilson were accused in Dawn Liebig's killing on July 19, 2018, and had told police they "didn't like her complaining" and "disliked her parenting." Wilson previously entered a guilty plea to the same charges earlier this year, according to Nye County officials.
“This was such a tragic and terrible crime,” District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a written statement. “Both defendants have now pled guilty to murder charges, which hopefully brings some justice for Dawn Liebig and her loved ones.”
The Nye County District Attorney's office will be asking for a life sentence for Saldivar and Wilson with the possibility of parole after 10 years and a consecutive sentence of 8-20 years for the use of a deadly weapon.
Officials said because they were both 17 at the time of the murder, Nevada law limits their maximum sentence before becoming eligible for parole. "Probation is not an option in this case," the media release stated.
“Nevada caps the maximum possible sentence in a case like this at 20 years to life because Saldivar and Wilson were juveniles at the time of the murder,” DA Arabia said. “The plea negotiations here allow a sentence of as much as 18 years to life without the risk of a trial, and they will be in prison for life unless the Parole Board someday grants them parole.”
Police said the teens beat their mother with a hammer and stabbed her before putting her body in a 2001 Ford Explorer. The teens then drove to the mountains and buried the body two feet underground, according to the arrest affidavit.
The suspects' arrest report stated they waited for their 46-year-old mother to go to sleep before they carried out the attack at their home in Pahrump.
Saldivar told police at one point Liebig screamed out for her sons' help, not realizing they were the ones attacking her.
According to the report, Salvidar "admitted that he and Michael Wilson murdered Dawn because they couldn’t take her complaining, and justified by saying that she wanted to be with her deceased sister."
Wilson later showed officers where his mother was buried. He also told them Liebig adopted him when he was 12.
Wilson will be sentenced on Friday June 12 at 9 a.m. and Saldivar will be sentenced on September 11 at 9 a.m. in Department 1 of the Pahrump District Court.
