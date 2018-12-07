PAHRUMP, NEV. (FOX5) -- Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff's Office said a man was injured after being shot by officers late Thursday night.
According to Lt. Boruchowitz with the Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Mesquite Avenue and Chiquita Lane, near Blue Diamond Road, at around 10 p.m.
Officers received reports of a man firing shots in a yard, Boruchowitz said. When they arrived, deputies saw a man actively shooting in his yard and "civilians hunkered down in the desert and residents hunkered down in their homes."
Deputies worked for a while to end the situation peacefully, Boruchowitz said. The man fired several shots at deputies and aimed a firearm at one of the deputies. The deputies fired and struck the man.
According to Boruchowitz, the man was taken to Desert View Hospital where "emergency medical aid is on-going." It was unknown what condition the man was in.
No one from the sheriff's office or nearby residents were injured, Boruchowitz said.
More details were expected to be released from the Nye County Sheriff's Office the day after the shooting.
